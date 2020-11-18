LEGRABOX: Experience elegance

Smooth, attractive and practical, the LEGRABOX box system from Blum leads the way with revolutionary technology, functionality and design. Suited to any living area, the elegant box system impresses with its clear contours, modern design and accent lines and is available in a range of different colours and heights. The individual components of LEGRABOX are perfectly coordinated, creating harmonious transitions inside and out.

Design options – LEGRABOX pure & LEGRABOX free

LEGRABOX pure

Slim design with straight lines, the LEGRABOX pure not only looks good, it offers a wide range of design options for you to choose from.

The impressively slender drawer sides (12.8mm) make complete use of the drawer’s interior.

Supports extra high fronts that conceal inner drawers and pull-outs.

LEGRABOX pure guarantees maximum stability when the drawer is fully extended and offers a load bearing capacity of 40kg and 70kg.

Drawer widths between 275mm – 1400mm.

Available in Silk White Matt, Terra Black Matt, Orion Grey Matt and Anti-Fingerprint Stainless Steel



The design options are endless - create deeper drawers, pull-outs and handle-less design options whilst maintaining horizontal lines with easy ergonomic functionality.

LEGRABOX free – freedom of design

LEGRABOX free supports unique and intelligent designs by offering the freedom to individualise the side panels of drawers.

Specify glass design elements (10mm thick clear glass) or custom design elements including timber, leather or stone.

The clear glass design ensures an open and light overall appearance and works especially well in Blum’s SPACE TOWER pantry solution. The user has clear visibility and ergonomic access to contents from all three sides.



LEGRABOX free can be paired with LEGRABOX pure. Both design options blend harmoniously into any living area, creating a coherent look across kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms and bathrooms.

Combine with motion technology

With drawers opening and closing up to 80 times a day, particularly in the kitchen, motion technology can bring enhanced user convenience and make life easier. LEGRABOX drawer system come with integrated BLUMOTION soft-close feature as standard. When paired with Blum’s SERVO-DRIVE electrical motion support, LEGRABOX will open with just a light touch of the front. LEGRABOX can also be combined with TIP-ON BLUMOTION, 100% mechanical opening, simply push to open and to close.

Specifying Blum is easy

Visit Blum's website under support tools for Architects and Designers, dedicated areas are available with specific information including; specification documents, fittings for design trends, and furniture with Blum fittings.