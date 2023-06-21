Logo
Allegion Legge Luxe 1
Allegion Legge Luxe 2
Allegion Legge Luxe 6000 Series Rubens
Allegion Legge Luxe FQ Paris Capture

Legge Luxe

Last Updated on 21 Jun 2023

Legge’s Luxe portfolio defines beauty with a range of luxurious hardware finishes to suit any aesthetic. Create luxury your way, with a range of finishes, levers, and plate designs to choose from. New Zealand designed, assembled, and finished Legge Luxe. Portfolio is the perfect touch of luxury at every turn.

Description

Legge’s Luxe. Portfolio defines beauty with a range of luxurious hardware finishes to suit any aesthetic.

Create luxury your way, with a range of finishes, levers, and plate designs to choose from.

New Zealand designed, assembled, and finished Legge Luxe. Portfolio is the perfect touch of luxury at every turn.

The Legge Luxe Portfolio includes:

  • Legge 500 Series
  • Legge 700 Series
  • Legge 5400 Series
  • Legge 6000 Series

Visit our the product page for more information.

DrawingBrochure
Legge 500 Series Product Catalogue

1.80 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Legge 6000 Series Product Catalogue

1.11 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Legge 5400 Series Product Catalogue

1.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Legge 700 Series Product Catalogue

1.73 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Allegion 999 LFLUXE A4 Brochure

540.44 KB

Download
Display AddressMatraville, NSW

New South Wales Office Unit 24/30-32 Perry Street

Display AddressAdelaide, SA

South Australia Office 3-119 Hayward Street Torrensville

Display AddressBlackburn, VIC

Victoria Office 31-33 Alfred Street

Display AddressBelmont, WA

Western Australia Office Unit 1, 30 Wheeler Street

