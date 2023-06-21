Legge Luxe
Last Updated on 21 Jun 2023
Legge’s Luxe portfolio defines beauty with a range of luxurious hardware finishes to suit any aesthetic. Create luxury your way, with a range of finishes, levers, and plate designs to choose from. New Zealand designed, assembled, and finished Legge Luxe. Portfolio is the perfect touch of luxury at every turn.
Overview
The Legge Luxe Portfolio includes:
- Legge 500 Series
- Legge 700 Series
- Legge 5400 Series
- Legge 6000 Series
Visit our the product page for more information.