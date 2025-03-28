Caroma lead free tapware

Caroma's largest range of lead free tapware is now ready to specify.

The NCC 2022 Volume Three, Clause A5G4(2) specifies that from 1 May 2026, lead free tapware will become mandatory at point of installation in Australia. The Australian Building Codes Board (ABCB) has advised that Products which contain copper alloys and are intended for use in contact with drinking water will be required to have a weighted average lead content of not more than 0.25 percent. This includes tapware, tap spare parts and accessories, plumbing fittings, meters and valves. After 1 May 2026, affected plumbing products without a Lead Free certification cannot be installed in Australian projects.

To help you transition your specification and product selections, four of our top selling tapware ranges will meet Lead Free requirements. These products still feature the standard performance and superb build quality that you expect from Caroma, constructed with Lead Free brass.

Lead Free certified tapware can be identified with a new Lead Free Watermark logo on product and packaging.

Caroma has launched the following tapware collections that comply with NCC 2022 Volume Three, Clause A5G4(2):