Lasting Impressions™ LVT: Made for impact. Made to last
Lasting Impressions™ is a luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collection that bridges eras - honouring traditional craftsmanship while embracing modern sensibility. Its surfaces evoke the textures, motifs, and materials of the past, reinterpreted for today’s interiors with refined detail and lasting performance.
- Artisanal aesthetic with heritage appeal
- Superior durability and acoustic performance
- Seamless, flexible installation
Overview
Description