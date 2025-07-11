Logo
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Plaster Brownstone Ash Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Plaster Earthenware Ash Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Heirloom Rice Paper Beryl Goes Around Natural Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Heirloom Canvas Ash Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Plaster Cinder Heirloom Jute Ash Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Plaster Cobblestone Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Plaster Earthenware Ash Simple Does It Shell Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Heirloom Sepia Dyed Indigo Ash Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Heirloom Merino Wool Sweetgrass Ash Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Heirloom Canvas Ash Flooring
Interface Lasting Impressions LVT Heirloom Rice Paper Ash Flooring
Lasting Impressions™ LVT: Made for impact. Made to last

Lasting Impressions™ is a luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collection that bridges eras - honouring traditional craftsmanship while embracing modern sensibility. Its surfaces evoke the textures, motifs, and materials of the past, reinterpreted for today’s interiors with refined detail and lasting performance.

  • Product checkArtisanal aesthetic with heritage appeal
  • Product checkSuperior durability and acoustic performance
  • Product checkSeamless, flexible installation
Lasting Impressions Viewbook

1.45 MB

Download
Display AddressSurry Hills, NSW

Sydney Office 101 Chalmers Street

1800 804 361
