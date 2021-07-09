Large wine cellars

For those that collect and consume the finest wines, they should have the best storage and serving solution available. From ageing to serving, Vintec wine cabinets have been developed to recreate optimal wine storage conditions and designed to suit the modern lifestyle.

With a capacity of 20-1000+ bottles, from aging to serving, a tall Vintec wine cellar is the answer to every wine connoisseur’s dream.

Why choose a wine cabinet rather than a traditional refrigerator?

Traditional refrigerators generate intense cold and remove ambient humidity. They denature your wines and dry out corks. Vintec wine cabinets are designed specifically for the preservation and maturation of your wines.

Vintec wine cabinets maintain a stable temperature to keep your client's wine in perfect cellaring conditions. This is thanks to triple glazed glass, fully insulated cabinet panels and interactions between a compressor and thermostat. (Features may vary by model).

Selected models incorporate a winter heating function. In low ambient temperatures it gently warms the cabinet to ensure a constant year-round temperature is maintained.

Vintec climate-controlled wine cabinets are equipped with energy-efficient R600a refrigerant gas, which has zero ozone-depleting properties. The switch to R600a is part of a series of initiatives that Vintec has undertaken in order to limit our carbon footprint and to preserve the environment.