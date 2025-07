Large format concrete slabs and steppers

Large-format concrete slabs and steppers are the perfect way to create an instant wow factor in any residential or commercial setting. Available in the many exquisite colours and finishes of Anston’s architectural concrete range, large-format slabs and steppers can be produced in 48 different sizes or customised to project-specific requirements.

Striking Visual Impact

