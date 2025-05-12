Precast concrete is a long-lasting, durable material that, when used to manufacture planters, enables them to age pleasingly over time without compromising on product performance. Concrete planters made by Anston exhibit the best in both functional performance and aesthetic beauty.

Long-Lasting Performance

Built strong and sturdy and designed to last for many years, Anston’s reinforced concrete planters are popular for commercial landscape applications and are available in round and rectilinear options. They have been featured in many prominent areas around Melbourne and are proven to have outstanding durability – Anston planters supplied to the City of Melbourne in the late ‘70s are still in place and maintaining excellent condition.

Planters as Bollards

Aside from their primary function of housing plants and greenery, large format concrete planters can also function as subtle security barriers for pedestrian spaces. Due to their weight and structural integrity, they are an imposing and effective deterrent to drivers, and demonstrate less of a ‘fortress-style’ aesthetic in comparison to typical safety bollards.