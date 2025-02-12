Langhorne Hut: SDN loop pile
Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025
Overview
EC carpets are an excellent choice for any project, offering stylish designs that deliver both performance and value. More affordable and easier to install than hard flooring options, our carpets provide enhanced comfort, warmth, improved acoustics, modern aesthetics, and added safety for end-users.
Langhorne Hut characterises resilience, combining durability with elegance for residential and commercial use. Its tough design retains a modern style, accommodating easy movement for chairs and wheelchairs.
It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors, living areas, age care and offices.
