Supplier Image
EC Carpets
EC Carpets Langhorne Hut Solution Dyed Nylon Hero
EC Carpets Langhorne Hut Solution Dyed Nylon 1
EC Carpets Langhorne Hut Solution Dyed Nylon 2

Langhorne Hut: SDN loop pile

Last Updated on 12 Feb 2025

Langhorne Hut characterises resilience, combining durability with elegance for residential and commercial use. Its tough design retains a modern style, accommodating easy movement for chairs and wheelchairs. It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors, living areas, age care and offices.

EC carpets are an excellent choice for any project, offering stylish designs that deliver both performance and value. More affordable and easier to install than hard flooring options, our carpets provide enhanced comfort, warmth, improved acoustics, modern aesthetics, and added safety for end-users.

Langhorne Hut characterises resilience, combining durability with elegance for residential and commercial use. Its tough design retains a modern style, accommodating easy movement for chairs and wheelchairs.

It is ideal for high-traffic areas like bedrooms, corridors, living areas, age care and offices.

EC Carpet Carpet Care Brochure Warranty

5.94 MB

Download
EC Carpets Commercial Brochure

25.68 MB

Download
Display AddressMelrose Park, NSW

Sydney Office 100 Wharf Road

1800 324 768
Display AddressLonsdale, SA

Adelaide Office 3 Meyer Road

1800 324 768
