Last Updated on 09 Jun 2023

Description

Lanes is a new, superior, adhesive-free acoustic wall system that creates stunning, three-dimensional facades that uses unique airgap technology to increase sound absorption by up to 80%. It is the only system of its kind to achieve Group 1 Fire classification and is carbon neutral.

Due to its unique mounting system that allows for adhesive free installation, Lanes is able to be fully dismantled and is therefore able to be used in heritage listed and sensitive environments.

Features & Benefits

  • Adhesive free installation
  • Easy install and disassembly
  • 3D interior facade
  • Modular and scalable wall design
  • Groove and print options
  • Microbial resistance
  • Carbon neutral
  • Made in Australia

Specifications

  • Form: Profiles
  • NRC: 0.80 - 0.85
  • Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
  • Fire rating: Group 1 Classification
  • Size: 1220 mm x 2440 mm | 1220 mm x 2740 mm
  • Thickness: 12 mm | 24 mm
  • Application: Walls
  • Install method: Adhesive free installation

Contact
Display AddressSydney, NSW

New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street

1800 678 160
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St

1800 678 160
Display AddressRichmond, VIC

Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St

1800 678 160
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd

1800 678 160
