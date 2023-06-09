Lanes is a new, superior, adhesive-free acoustic wall system that creates stunning, three-dimensional facades that uses unique airgap technology to increase sound absorption by up to 80%. It is the only system of its kind to achieve Group 1 Fire classification and is carbon neutral.

Due to its unique mounting system that allows for adhesive free installation, Lanes is able to be fully dismantled and is therefore able to be used in heritage listed and sensitive environments.

Features & Benefits

Adhesive free installation

Easy install and disassembly

3D interior facade

Modular and scalable wall design

Groove and print options

Microbial resistance

Carbon neutral

Made in Australia



Specifications