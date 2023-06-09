Lanes
Last Updated on 09 Jun 2023
Lanes is a new, superior, adhesive-free acoustic wall system that creates stunning, three-dimensional facades that uses unique airgap technology to increase sound absorption by up to 80%. It is the only system of its kind to achieve Group 1 Fire classification and is carbon neutral.
Overview
Due to its unique mounting system that allows for adhesive free installation, Lanes is able to be fully dismantled and is therefore able to be used in heritage listed and sensitive environments.
Features & Benefits
- Adhesive free installation
- Easy install and disassembly
- 3D interior facade
- Modular and scalable wall design
- Groove and print options
- Microbial resistance
- Carbon neutral
- Made in Australia
Specifications
- Form: Profiles
- NRC: 0.80 - 0.85
- Composition: 100% polyester fibre (PET)
- Fire rating: Group 1 Classification
- Size: 1220 mm x 2440 mm | 1220 mm x 2740 mm
- Thickness: 12 mm | 24 mm
- Application: Walls
- Install method: Adhesive free installation
Downloads
Contact
New South Wales, Australian Capital Territory Suite 8, 03, 89 York Street1800 678 160
Queensland, Northern Territory 68 Business St1800 678 160
Victoria, Tasmania, Southern Australia 285 Swan St1800 678 160
Western Australia Unit 1, 398C Victoria Rd1800 678 160