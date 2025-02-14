Landscape drainage
Developed for high capacity drainage needs, providing flexibility in landscape and pool design.
The Special Assembly Landscape Drainage Range features a drainage channel connected via downpipes at 200mm intervals to a drainpipe below
All Stormtech drains are Australian Made & Own, WaterMark, Platinum GreenTag and Vinyl Council certified. Stormtech has also been accredited with ISO9001.