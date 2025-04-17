Laminex AbsoluteGrain Finish

Laminex AbsoluteGrain® is a premium woodgrain finish featuring subtle textural variation and intricate detailing to achieve the organic look and feel of natural timber. Years of research and development have led to our most realistic timber grain yet, making our Next Generation Woodgrains not just an authentic surface solution, but a legitimate veneer alternative, with the durability, sustainability and quality of Laminex.

Laminex AbsoluteGrain® is available on Decorated Board. Most suitable for cabinetry carcasses, doors, panels, and furniture, matching ABS edging is available in a wide range of widths for panelling, cabinetry, and shelving. The range includes all 12 of the Next Generation Woodgrain décors, as well as a broad range of existing Laminex décors across our Woodgrain and Solid Colour collections. Using innovative printing technology, 9 new woodgrains are also available in Laminex TrueScale®, allowing for large scale, no repeat designs to be created.