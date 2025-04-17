Logo
Laminex AbsoluteGrain Chalk White And Luxe Elba Kitchen
Laminex AbsoluteGrain Refined Walnut and Marmo Grigio Black Kitchen
Laminex AbsoluteGrain Aries and Surround Kitchen
Laminex AbsoluteGrain Oyster Grey and Daintree Kitchen
Laminex AbsoluteGrain Finish Australian Range
Laminex AbsoluteGrain Finish

Last Updated on 17 Apr 2025

Laminex AbsoluteGrain® is a premium, realistic woodgrain finish designed as a durable and sustainable alternative to veneer. Ideal for cabinetry and furniture, it features advanced printing technology, wide décor options, and matching ABS edging for seamless, natural timber aesthetics.

  • Product checkAuthentic Timber Look & Feel
  • Product checkDurable & Sustainable
  • Product checkVersatile Application
Overview
Description

Laminex AbsoluteGrain® is a premium woodgrain finish featuring subtle textural variation and intricate detailing to achieve the organic look and feel of natural timber. Years of research and development have led to our most realistic timber grain yet, making our Next Generation Woodgrains not just an authentic surface solution, but a legitimate veneer alternative, with the durability, sustainability and quality of Laminex.       

Laminex AbsoluteGrain® is available on Decorated Board. Most suitable for cabinetry carcasses, doors, panels, and furniture, matching ABS edging is available in a wide range of widths for panelling, cabinetry, and shelving. The range includes all 12 of the Next Generation Woodgrain décors, as well as a broad range of existing Laminex décors across our Woodgrain and Solid Colour collections. Using innovative printing technology, 9 new woodgrains are also available in Laminex TrueScale®, allowing for large scale, no repeat designs to be created.  

Contact
Display AddressFyshwick, ACT

Laminex Fyshwick (Canberra) 19 Mildura St

Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

Laminex Showroom Sydney 69A Bourke Rd

02 8863 3980
Display AddressBiggera Waters, QLD

Laminex Selection Centre Gold Coast (Located next to Tradelink) 225a Brisbane Rd (Gold Coast Highway)

07 5617 3101
Display AddressEagle Farm, QLD

Laminex Brisbane (Eagle Farm) 40B Charles Ulm Place

07 3815 5707
Display AddressAdelaide, SA

Laminex Showroom Adelaide 163 Currie Street

08 8112 8444
Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom Melbourne Airport 130 Sharps Road

03 8318 6397
Display AddressSouth Melbourne, VIC

Laminex Showroom South Melbourne 50 York Street

03 9490 8100
Display AddressOsborne Park, WA

Laminex Showroom Perth 426 Scarborough Beach Road

08 9446 7622
