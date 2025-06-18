Laminated interior doors
Panellam’s laminated interior doors are engineered for modern construction workflows. Delivered fully laminated and custom made to specification, these doors can be installed at the final stage of a project, minimising on-site damage, reducing waste, and removing the need for painting or finishing.
- Fast installation
- Low-maintenance
- Built to last
Overview
Description
Specifications
- Doors are manufacturer to order.
- This caters to existing openings for building reuse and renovation purposes.
- Door frames/jambsets are also manufactured to order to allow for the many wall thicknesses encountered in the building industry.