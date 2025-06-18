Logo
Panellam Interior Doors D8427
Panellam Interior Doors Entrance
Panellam Interior Doors D101P
Panellam Interior Doors D7051
Panellam Interior Doors D269P
Panellam Interior Doors Range
Panellam Interior Doors Product Interior Layers
Laminated interior doors

Panellam’s laminated interior doors are engineered for modern construction workflows. Delivered fully laminated and custom made to specification, these doors can be installed at the final stage of a project, minimising on-site damage, reducing waste, and removing the need for painting or finishing.

  • Product checkFast installation
  • Product checkLow-maintenance
  • Product checkBuilt to last
Overview
Description
Specifications

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2025

  • Doors are manufacturer to order.
  • This caters to existing openings for building reuse and renovation purposes.
  • Door frames/jambsets are also manufactured to order to allow for the many wall thicknesses encountered in the building industry.
Downloads
Brochure
Interior Doors

962.82 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBankstown, NSW

19 Cottam Avenue

02 8357 3300
