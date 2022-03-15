L Series aluminium trim

ME TRIM aluminium tile trim profiles offer a cohesive and stylish finish around windows and doorways openings. ME TRIM has developed a large range of tile trims in various colours and sizes used to add a more sophisticated graphic style to any commercial or domestic tiling project with a positive impact on a room overall look.

Features and benefits:

Perfect tile trim alternative to conventional stopping angles

Reduced operational time and cost of installation, unlike other tile trims

No more architrave window/door needed

No more cracks to architrave’s mitred joint

Polished finish to your tiling project around windows and doorways openings

No more sanding, plastering or painting required

No more gap fillers

Available in a large range of sizes, colours, shapes and finishes to match any tile thickness

Designed and made in Australia

Perfect tile trim to provide placement guide and a finished edge to your tiling job

Easy tile trim application

Smooth and stylish transition between doorways and window openings and installed tiles



ME TRIM offers customers the advantage of equally using tile trim as an Accent Trim border creating an elegant and modern shadow line effect where tiles meet the ceiling and floor skirting. With ME TRIM Aluminium tile trim every completed tile project will have a smooth, smart and professionally finish look.