Kooltherm K8 Cavity Board

Last Updated on 09 May 2024

Cavity Wall Insulation. Kooltherm K8 is a cavity wall insulation board with reflective foil facings, improving the thermal resistance of the cavity and is CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance. Australian made, CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance and NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant.