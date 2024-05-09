Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Kingspan Insulation
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Brick Block Product
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Double Brick Product
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Product Install
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Product Install Close
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Brick Block Product
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Double Brick Product
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Product Install
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Product Install Close

Kooltherm K8 Cavity Board

Last Updated on 09 May 2024

Cavity Wall Insulation. Kooltherm K8 is a cavity wall insulation board with reflective foil facings, improving the thermal resistance of the cavity and is CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance. Australian made, CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance and NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant.

Overview
Description

Cavity Wall Insulation

Kooltherm K8 is a cavity wall insulation board with reflective foil facings, improving the thermal resistance of the cavity and is CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance.

  • Australian made
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Fibre-free, closed cell insulation core
  • Maintains a clear cavity

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K8 Cavity Board Product Datasheet

599.61 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap