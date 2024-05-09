Kooltherm K8 Cavity Board
Last Updated on 09 May 2024
Cavity Wall Insulation. Kooltherm K8 is a cavity wall insulation board with reflective foil facings, improving the thermal resistance of the cavity and is CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance. Australian made, CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance and NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant.
Cavity Wall Insulation
Kooltherm K8 is a cavity wall insulation board with reflective foil facings, improving the thermal resistance of the cavity and is CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance.
- Australian made
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Fibre-free, closed cell insulation core
- Maintains a clear cavity
