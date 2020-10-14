Kingspan Kooltherm K3 floorboard: Insulation for solid concrete ground based floors

Last Updated on 14 Oct 2020

Kooltherm K3 Floorboard is a thin underfloor insulation board. It can be used under concrete slabs and is ideal for both new build and refurbishment projects. Australian made, NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant. Fibre-free, closed- cell insulation core and resistant to the passage of water vapour. Easy to handle and install, ideal for new build and refurbishment.