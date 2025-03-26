Logo
Kingspan-Looltherm-k12-Product-Product-Image
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Concrete Wall
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Product Install
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Product Installation
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Product Install Close
Kingspan-Kooltherm K12 Steel Framed Wall Product Render
Kingspan-Kooltherm K12 Timber Framed Wall Product Render

Kooltherm K12 Framing Board

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

Insulation for use behind Wall Lining and in Framed Walls. With composite foil facing on both sides, Kooltherm K12 Framing Board improves the thermal resistance of unventilated cavities adjacent to the board, and is suitable for timber and steel frame wall construction.

Overview
Description

Insulation for use behind Wall Lining and in Framed Walls

With composite foil facing on both sides, Kooltherm K12 Framing Board improves the thermal resistance of unventilated cavities adjacent to the board, and is suitable for timber and steel frame wall construction.

  • Australian made
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
  • Also used for residential and modular construction
  • Can be used between studs or as an insulating sheathing
  • Fibre-free, closed cell insulation core
  • Suitable for use with timber frame and steel frame wall constructions

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K12 Framing Board Product Datasheet

2.63 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K12 Framing Board Residential Product Datasheet

2.23 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
