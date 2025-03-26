Kooltherm K12 Framing Board
Insulation for use behind Wall Lining and in Framed Walls. With composite foil facing on both sides, Kooltherm K12 Framing Board improves the thermal resistance of unventilated cavities adjacent to the board, and is suitable for timber and steel frame wall construction.
Insulation for use behind Wall Lining and in Framed Walls
With composite foil facing on both sides, Kooltherm K12 Framing Board improves the thermal resistance of unventilated cavities adjacent to the board, and is suitable for timber and steel frame wall construction.
- Australian made
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
- Also used for residential and modular construction
- Can be used between studs or as an insulating sheathing
- Fibre-free, closed cell insulation core
- Suitable for use with timber frame and steel frame wall constructions
