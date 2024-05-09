Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board

Last Updated on 09 May 2024

Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board is an insulated fibre cement board with a non-combustible building board outer face and is NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant and Group 1 fire rating. With an impact-resistant, fibre cement outer face, Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board is an easy to install, thin solution for ceiling insulation