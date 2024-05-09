Logo
Kingspan Insulation
Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board

Last Updated on 09 May 2024

Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board is an insulated fibre cement board with a non-combustible building board outer face and is NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant and Group 1 fire rating. With an impact-resistant, fibre cement outer face, Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board is an easy to install, thin solution for ceiling insulation

Description

Insulated Fibre Cement Sheet for Concrete Soffits

Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board is an insulated fibre cement board with a non-combustible building board outer face and is NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant and Group 1 fire rating. With an impact-resistant, fibre cement outer face, Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board is an easy to install, thin solution for ceiling insulation

  • Australian made
  • NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
  • Group 1 NCC fire classification
  • Fibre-free, closed-cell insulation core
  • Non-combustible building board outer face
  • Water vapour resistant

Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board Product Data Sheet

Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
