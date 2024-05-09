Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board
Last Updated on 09 May 2024
Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board is an insulated fibre cement board with a non-combustible building board outer face and is NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant and Group 1 fire rating. With an impact-resistant, fibre cement outer face, Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board is an easy to install, thin solution for ceiling insulation
Overview
Insulated Fibre Cement Sheet for Concrete Soffits
- Australian made
- NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
- Group 1 NCC fire classification
- Fibre-free, closed-cell insulation core
- Non-combustible building board outer face
- Water vapour resistant
