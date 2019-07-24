Kooltherm K10 G2W White Soffit Board
Kooltherm K10 G2W White is a fibre-free ceiling insulation board with a phenolic core that is quick and easy to install. It has a an upper tissue-based facing and a lower facing of white aluminium foil, providing an attractive finish, along with a slim profile.
Overview
Description
White-faced Insulation for Concrete Soffits
- Australian made
- CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
- NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
- Available with FM Approval to FM 4880 – search Kingspan Kooltherm on the FM Approvals website for conditions of approval
- Group 2 NCC fire classification
- Fibre-free, closed-cell insulation core
- Attractive white finish, also available in silver
