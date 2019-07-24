Logo
Kooltherm K10 G2W White Soffit Board

Last Updated on 24 Jul 2019

Kooltherm K10 G2W White is a fibre-free ceiling insulation board with a phenolic core that is quick and easy to install. It has a an upper tissue-based facing and a lower facing of white aluminium foil, providing an attractive finish, along with a slim profile.

Description

White-faced Insulation for Concrete Soffits

Kooltherm K10 G2W White is a fibre-free ceiling insulation board with a phenolic core that is quick and easy to install. It has a an upper tissue-based facing and a lower facing of white aluminium foil, providing an attractive finish, along with a slim profile.

  • Australian made
  • CodeMark-certified for NCC compliance
  • NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Global GreenTag GreenRate-certified
  • Available with FM Approval to FM 4880 – search Kingspan Kooltherm on the FM Approvals website for conditions of approval
  • Group 2 NCC fire classification
  • Fibre-free, closed-cell insulation core
  • Attractive white finish, also available in silver

Kooltherm K10 G2W White Soffit Board Product Datasheet

2.51 MB

Download
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
