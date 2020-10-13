Kool-Tech roller blind fabric

Kool-Tech is an internal roller blind screen fabric suitable for Green Star buildings. Kool-Tech is a 100% polyester fabric, is fire retardant and comes in 9 colourways. The fabric is PVC free, has Green Guard Gold certification and Oeko-Tex certification.

Kool-Tech is a 5% openness screen which filters out 95% of UV rays and has excellent solar control properties.

We have installed custom coloured Kool-Tech in the recently completed Roberts Pizzarotti built 118 Mount St tower.