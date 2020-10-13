Kool-Tech roller blind fabric
Last Updated on 13 Oct 2020
Kool-Tech is an internal roller blind screen fabric suitable for Green Star buildings. Kool-Tech is a 100% polyester fabric, is fire retardant and comes in 9 colourways. The fabric is PVC free, has Green Guard Gold certification and Oeko-Tex certification.
Overview
Kool-Tech is an internal roller blind screen fabric suitable for Green Star buildings. Kool-Tech is a 100% polyester fabric, is fire retardant and comes in 9 colourways. The fabric is PVC free, has Green Guard Gold certification and Oeko-Tex certification.
Kool-Tech is a 5% openness screen which filters out 95% of UV rays and has excellent solar control properties.
We have installed custom coloured Kool-Tech in the recently completed Roberts Pizzarotti built 118 Mount St tower.
Downloads
Contact
Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place1300 732 903
Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue1300 732 903
Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent1300 732 903
Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road1300 732 903