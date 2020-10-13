Logo
Kool-Tech roller blind fabric

Last Updated on 13 Oct 2020

Kool-Tech is an internal roller blind screen fabric suitable for Green Star buildings. Kool-Tech is a 100% polyester fabric, is fire retardant and comes in 9 colourways. The fabric is PVC free, has Green Guard Gold certification and Oeko-Tex certification.

Overview
Description

Kool-Tech is a 5% openness screen which filters out 95% of UV rays and has excellent solar control properties.

We have installed custom coloured Kool-Tech in the recently completed Roberts Pizzarotti built 118 Mount St tower.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kool Tech Fabric Specification Sheets

6.18 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place

1300 732 903
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park, NSW

Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue

1300 732 903
Display AddressCamdale, TAS

Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent

1300 732 903
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road

1300 732 903
