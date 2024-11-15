News
Anti glare blinds achieve glare reduction at Haberfield Rowing Club
Norfolk Blinds supplied anti-glare blinds to all areas of the new club buildings at the Haberfield Rowing Club.
Blockout and sunscreen blinds installed at Deakin student accommodation
Norfolk Blinds supplied and installed a range of blinds at the student accommodation building on Deakin University’s Wau...
Challenging installation of timber venetian blinds at Chiara Baker Building
Norfolk Blinds was contracted to supply timber venetian blinds to cover an extensive area at Chiara Baker Building in Me...
3700 roller blinds installed at Melbourne apartments
Norfolk Blinds was contracted to supply and install roller blinds to all apartment levels at the Abode Apartments in Mel...
Motorised blinds with BMS integration installed at Australian Catholic University
Norfolk Blinds supplied and installed motorised blinds with BMS integration at Australian Catholic University.
Blockout and sunscreen blinds installed at WSU Campbelltown
Norfolk Blinds supplied blockout and sunscreen blinds for installation at the Western Sydney University Campbelltown Cam...
