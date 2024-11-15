Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Norfolk Blinds Logo
Norfolk Blinds
Premium

Security & FireDoorsSun Control & Shades
Contact Supplier
Quick Links
News
Anti glare blinds achieve glare reduction at Haberfield Rowing Club
Anti glare blinds achieve glare reduction at Haberfield Rowing Club

Norfolk Blinds supplied anti-glare blinds to all areas of the new club buildings at the Haberfield Rowing Club.

Blockout and sunscreen blinds installed at Deakin student accommodation
Blockout and sunscreen blinds installed at Deakin student accommodation

Norfolk Blinds supplied and installed a range of blinds at the student accommodation building on Deakin University’s Wau...

Challenging installation of timber venetian blinds at Chiara Baker Building
Challenging installation of timber venetian blinds at Chiara Baker Building

Norfolk Blinds was contracted to supply timber venetian blinds to cover an extensive area at Chiara Baker Building in Me...

3700 roller blinds installed at Melbourne apartments
3700 roller blinds installed at Melbourne apartments

Norfolk Blinds was contracted to supply and install roller blinds to all apartment levels at the Abode Apartments in Mel...

Motorised blinds with BMS integration installed at Australian Catholic University
Motorised blinds with BMS integration installed at Australian Catholic University

Norfolk Blinds supplied and installed motorised blinds with BMS integration at Australian Catholic University.

Blockout and sunscreen blinds installed at WSU Campbelltown
Blockout and sunscreen blinds installed at WSU Campbelltown

Norfolk Blinds supplied blockout and sunscreen blinds for installation at the Western Sydney University Campbelltown Cam...

Resources
Videos
Norfolk Blinds - Sustainable Revive Fabric

Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place

1300 732 903
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park, NSW

Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue

1300 732 903
Display AddressCamdale, TAS

Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent

1300 732 903
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road

1300 732 903
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap