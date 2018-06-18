Komfort+ range
Superior energy savings in economical domestic sized windows and doors, made in Australia from plantation grown American Oak timber and Australian glass with patented German hardware. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.
Overview
Range Inclusions:
- American Oak timber or FSC® certified Manilkara
- Frame thickness: IV 68mm
- Custom made to 2.4m height
- Double glazed with 14-20mm airgap
- German hardware fittings, partly surface mounted
- Pronounced joints
- Spray painted with low VOC paints or stains
- Timely delivery – Installer training
- Standard industry warranties apply and 10 years warranty on glass
- Noise reduction up to 38dB
- U-values from a very low 1.8
Komfortline Windows & Doors
A great way for builders and savvy home owners to add value and achieve superior energy savings with paint-ready windows and doors.
Komfortline Inclusions:
All inclusions as for Komfort+, however Komfortline is primed only, ready for painting.
Windows: Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, sliding, and clerestory/tilt.
Doors: Available in the following styles: lift-slide, bi-fold, French, and hinged glass doors.
Green Credentials
Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.