Komfort+ range

Superior energy savings in economical domestic sized windows and doors, made in Australia from plantation grown American Oak timber and Australian glass with patented German hardware.

Range Inclusions:

American Oak timber or FSC® certified Manilkara

Frame thickness: IV 68mm

Custom made to 2.4m height

Double glazed with 14-20mm airgap

German hardware fittings, partly surface mounted

Pronounced joints

Spray painted with low VOC paints or stains

Timely delivery – Installer training

Standard industry warranties apply and 10 years warranty on glass

Noise reduction up to 38dB

U-values from a very low 1.8

Komfortline Windows & Doors

A great way for builders and savvy home owners to add value and achieve superior energy savings with paint-ready windows and doors.

Komfortline Inclusions:

All inclusions as for Komfort+, however Komfortline is primed only, ready for painting.

Windows: Available in the following styles: tilt & turn, picture/fixed, sliding, and clerestory/tilt.

Doors: Available in the following styles: lift-slide, bi-fold, French, and hinged glass doors.

Green Credentials

Paarhammer windows & doors are double or triple glazed for the highest energy efficiency, and all timber finishes are low VOC (Volatile Organic Compound). Deeply committed to a sustainable future, Paarhammer only uses AFS and PEFC timbers and we have been FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council®) Chain-of-Custody certified since 2008. Our products are made in sustainable manufacturing facilities powered by the sun, with light, water, and waste management systems in use.