Knauf Insulation Acoustic
The Knauf Insulation Acoustic range includes a selection of densities to provide builders, designers, installers the opportunity to choose the best acoustic performance for their project. Knauf Insulation Acoustic products will improve the acoustic performance of the building in which they have been installed by absorbing the transfer of unwanted sound from external sources and between adjoining rooms.
Overview
The super-soft and easy to handle benefits of Knauf Insulation glasswool have been further enhanced with TwinTech®. TwinTech® heralds another advancement insulation manufacture - the dual forming technique ensures there is a smooth finish on both sides of the insulation, which improves product handling and appearance. Knauf Insulation glasswool is made using up to 80% recycled glass and with ECOSE® Technology, a sustainable, bio-based binder that contains no added formaldehyde.
Benefits:
- TwinTech® - smooth finish on both sides
- Sound absorbing
- Non-combustible
- No added formaldehyde
- Soft to handle and install
- 50 year warranty
- Compression packed - more product per pack
- Odourless
Certifications:
- BRANZ Appraised - provides confidence in product testing
- CodeMark Certified - compliance with the NCC
- EUCEB certified – bio-soluble material
- Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort Gold Standard - low VOC certification
- Certifire AS1530.1 Non-combustible certification
- Global GreenTag GreenRate™ Level A certified
- Declare Red List Free certification
