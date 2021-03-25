KLIP-LOK® concealed fixed roofing

LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK® cladding has long been a design favourite for prestige commercial, industrial and architectural projects.

Featuring a substantial, bold rib rising from wide, fluted pans, this cladding creates a dynamic linear visual and uses a concealed fixing system for uninterrupted lines and superb watertightness.

The LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK® range offers three profiles: KLIP-LOK® 406 and KLIP-LOK CLASSIC® 700 featuring longitudinal fluting and KLIP-LOK 700 HI-STRENGTH® featuring transverse fluting and ideal for spring curving.

KLIP-LOK® roofing is also suitable for long length roofing applications using either the innovative LOK-KLIP® system or LYSAGHT's mobile roll former capability.