KLIP-LOK® concealed fixed roofing

Last Updated on 25 Mar 2021

LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK® cladding has long been a design favourite for prestige commercial, industrial and architectural projects. Featuring a substantial, bold rib rising from wide, fluted pans, this cladding creates a dynamic linear visual and uses a concealed fixing system for uninterrupted lines and superb watertightness.

LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK® cladding has long been a design favourite for prestige commercial, industrial and architectural projects.

Featuring a substantial, bold rib rising from wide, fluted pans, this cladding creates a dynamic linear visual and uses a concealed fixing system for uninterrupted lines and superb watertightness.

The LYSAGHT KLIP-LOK® range offers three profiles: KLIP-LOK® 406 and KLIP-LOK CLASSIC® 700 featuring longitudinal fluting and KLIP-LOK 700 HI-STRENGTH® featuring transverse fluting and ideal for spring curving.

KLIP-LOK® roofing is also suitable for long length roofing applications using either the innovative LOK-KLIP® system or LYSAGHT's mobile roll former capability.

KLIP-LOK® Design Preliminaries

1.08 MB

Download
KLIP-LOK® Specifiers

8.20 MB

Download
Long Length Roofing Brochure

1.95 MB

Download
Display AddressEmu Plains, NSW

128-138 Russell St

13 30 38
