KlassicView: Residential windows & doors
Last Updated on 17 Feb 2020
Designed and engineered in Australia, KlassicView combines modern architectural design trends with superior performance to create high quality residential windows and doors. Perfect for residential properties and semi-commercial buildings the KlassicView range is available in 53mm and 76mm; in a range of styles.
Overview
The KlassicView range consists of:
- 53 mm & 76 mm Sliding Windows
- 53 mm & 76 mm Awning Windows
- 53 mm & 76 mm Double Hung Windows
- 53 mm & 76 mm Fixed Windows
- 101.6 mm Louvre Windows
- 101.6 mm Sliding Doors & 165 mm Sliding Stacking Doors
- French Doors
- A range of adaptors to create a range of window and door combinations.
Downloads
Contact
