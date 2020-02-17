Logo
KlassicView: Residential windows & doors

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2020

Designed and engineered in Australia, KlassicView combines modern architectural design trends with superior performance to create high quality residential windows and doors. Perfect for residential properties and semi-commercial buildings, the KlassicView range is available in 53mm and 76mm; Sliding windows, Awning windows, Double Hung windows, Fixed windows, Louvre windows, Sliding Stacking doors and French doors.

The KlassicView range consists of:

  • 53 mm & 76 mm Sliding Windows
  • 53 mm & 76 mm Awning Windows
  • 53 mm & 76 mm Double Hung Windows
  • 53 mm & 76 mm Fixed Windows
  • 101.6 mm Louvre Windows
  • 101.6 mm Sliding Doors & 165 mm Sliding Stacking Doors
  • French Doors
  • A range of adaptors to create a range of window and door combinations.

Contact
Display AddressErskine Park, NSW

Head Office 8 Tyrone Place

+61 2 8887 2888
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Queensland Office 29 Access Avenue

+ 61 7 3287 1888
Display AddressKeysborough, VIC

Victoria Office 10 Bridge Road

+61 3 9238 3888
Display AddressHope Valley, WA

Western Australia Office 36 Armstrong Road

+61 8 9437 2999
