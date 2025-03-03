Logo
Kingspan Insulated Panels
KingZip standing seam building envelopes

Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025

Our KingZip standing seam systems provide advanced structural, thermal, acoustic and fire performance combined with long-term weatherproofing and durability. Manufactured in aluminium, KingZip is a cutting edge, standing seam, built-up roofing system designed to suit the needs of each project.

Description

Our KingZip standing seam systems provide advanced structural, thermal, acoustic and fire performance combined with long-term weatherproofing and durability. Manufactured in aluminium, KingZip is a cutting edge, standing seam, built-up roofing system designed to suit the needs of each project.

Kingspan is a high load-bearing structural solution, suitable for projects worldwide including seismic code specific applications.

  • KingZip sheets can be smooth, concave, convex, tapered, or flat pan
  • Available in cover widths from 300, 400 or 500mm as standard. Custom widths from 200 - 600mm available upon request
  • Lengths from 1.5 - 150 m (site rolled)
  • Advanced structural, thermal, acoustic and fire performance
  • Exceptional long term weatherisation and durability
  • Cyclone and Impact tested for Wind Regions C & D
  • Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible under NCC2019 C1.9
     

 

Contact
Display AddressSt Marys, NSW

New South Wales 38-52 Dunheved Circuit

02 8889 3000
