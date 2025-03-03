KingZip standing seam building envelopes
Last Updated on 03 Mar 2025
Our KingZip standing seam systems provide advanced structural, thermal, acoustic and fire performance combined with long-term weatherproofing and durability. Manufactured in aluminium, KingZip is a cutting edge, standing seam, built-up roofing system designed to suit the needs of each project.
Overview
Kingspan is a high load-bearing structural solution, suitable for projects worldwide including seismic code specific applications.
- KingZip sheets can be smooth, concave, convex, tapered, or flat pan
- Available in cover widths from 300, 400 or 500mm as standard. Custom widths from 200 - 600mm available upon request
- Lengths from 1.5 - 150 m (site rolled)
- Advanced structural, thermal, acoustic and fire performance
- Exceptional long term weatherisation and durability
- Cyclone and Impact tested for Wind Regions C & D
- Deemed to Satisfy non-combustible under NCC2019 C1.9