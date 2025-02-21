Kingspan urban water tanks

Using Aquaplate® food-grade polymer-coated steel specifically designed for water tanks, the quality of Kingspan’s water tanks are tested, proven and supported through our wealth of engineering experience, combined with contemporary management systems.

Kingspan’s water tanks are designed to fit perfectly into your space, and they come in 4 different shapes with capacities ranging from 500 – 34,000L .

The Kingspan Advantage​:

Made-to-measure service, create your tank in the exact size that you need

Over 85 years experience of manufacturing and supplying water tanks and accessories to Australian homes and businesses

Local manufacturing in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne

Made with genuine AQUAPLATE® food-grade polymer-coated steel

20 year warranty against corrosion



Design your own tank with Kingspan’s 3D tank builder tool!