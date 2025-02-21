Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Kingspan Water Tank Logo
Kingspan Water & Energy
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Filter Diagram
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Modline
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Round Surfmist 5000L
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Slimline 3000L
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Square 1000L
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Filter Diagram
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Modline
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Round Surfmist 5000L
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Slimline 3000L
Kingspan Water Energy Urban Water Tank Square 1000L

Kingspan urban water tanks

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

Using Aquaplate® food-grade polymer-coated steel specifically designed for water tanks, the quality of Kingspan’s water tanks are tested, proven and supported through our wealth of engineering experience, combined with contemporary management systems. Kingspan’s water tanks are designed to fit perfectly into your space.

Overview
Description

Using Aquaplate® food-grade polymer-coated steel specifically designed for water tanks, the quality of Kingspan’s water tanks are tested, proven and supported through our wealth of engineering experience, combined with contemporary management systems.

Kingspan’s water tanks are designed to fit perfectly into your space, and they come in 4 different shapes with capacities ranging from 500 – 34,000L .

The Kingspan Advantage​:

  • Made-to-measure service, create your tank in the exact size that you need
  • Over 85 years experience of manufacturing and supplying water tanks and accessories to Australian homes and businesses
  • Local manufacturing in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne
  • Made with genuine AQUAPLATE® food-grade polymer-coated steel
  • 20 year warranty against corrosion

Design your own tank with Kingspan’s 3D tank builder tool!

Contact
Display AddressYatala, QLD

Unit 2/59 Link Dr

1300 826 548
Display AddressEpping, VIC

55 Ricky Way

1300 826 548
Display AddressPerth Airport, WA

54 Collopy Rd

1300 826 548
Office AddressSmithfield, NSW

3 Herbert Place

1300 826 548
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap