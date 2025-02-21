Kingspan urban water tanks
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025
Using Aquaplate® food-grade polymer-coated steel specifically designed for water tanks, the quality of Kingspan’s water tanks are tested, proven and supported through our wealth of engineering experience, combined with contemporary management systems. Kingspan’s water tanks are designed to fit perfectly into your space.
Overview
Kingspan’s water tanks are designed to fit perfectly into your space, and they come in 4 different shapes with capacities ranging from 500 – 34,000L .
The Kingspan Advantage:
- Made-to-measure service, create your tank in the exact size that you need
- Over 85 years experience of manufacturing and supplying water tanks and accessories to Australian homes and businesses
- Local manufacturing in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne
- Made with genuine AQUAPLATE® food-grade polymer-coated steel
- 20 year warranty against corrosion
Design your own tank with Kingspan’s 3D tank builder tool!
Contact
Unit 2/59 Link Dr1300 826 548
55 Ricky Way1300 826 548
54 Collopy Rd1300 826 548
3 Herbert Place1300 826 548