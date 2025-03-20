Kingspan Thermakraft Wall and Roof Underlay Solutions
Last Updated on 20 Mar 2025
Kingspan Thermakraft is a range of vapour-permeable wraps that protect buildings, and help in condensation management. The range includes synthetic roof underlay and wall wraps which are fire retardant*, water resistant and vapour permeable. Kingspan also offer custom-printed wraps of Kingspan Thermakraft Watergate Plus.
Overview
Kingspan Thermakraft is a range of vapour-permeable wraps that protect buildings, and help in condensation management. The range includes synthetic roof underlay and wall wraps which are fire retardant*, water resistant and vapour permeable. Kingspan also offer custom-printed wraps of Kingspan Thermakraft Watergate Plus. You can get your logo printed on the wrap easily and quickly, providing a great way to advertise your business.
*Kingspan Thermakraft Watergate Plus
Contact
Head Office 25 Oherns Road1300 247 235
PO Box 23241300 247 235