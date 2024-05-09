Kingspan Therma PIR Insulation Boards

Kingspan Therma is PIR insulation range of rigid boards. The products are FM Approved to FM 4470 (search ‘Kingspan Therma’ on the FM Approvals website for conditions of approval). With their fibre-free insulation core, they are safe, and easy to handle and install. The Therma range of products are ideal for new build and refurbishment and compatible with most green roof systems. These PIR insulation boards provide a continuous layer of insulation and have thermal conductivities between 0.022 - 0.028W/m.K (AS/NZs 4859.1:2018).

The Therma products are used in two types of roofing systems: