Kingspan Water Green Tank
Kingspan Water Rhino Blue Metal Tanks
Kingspan Water Rhino Geelong Road Tank
Kingspan Water Rhino Grey Metallic Tank
Kingspan Water Rhino Round Rural Tank
Kingspan Water Rhino Rural Tanks
Kingspan Water Rhino Tanks Blue
Kingspan Water Rhino Tanks in White
Kingspan Water Rhino Zincalume Tanks
Kingspan rural tanks

Last Updated on 02 Feb 2017

Kingspan Rhino rural tanks are built tough in Bluescope ZINCALUME® steel and come in ZINCALUME® and the full range of COLORBOND® colours. Tanks range from 26,000 litres up to 260,000 litres. We also manufacture tanks larger than 260,000 litres on request. All tanks have a reinforced food grade 5-layer polyethylene liner, making them ideal for rural applications.

Kingspan Rhino rural tanks are built tough in Bluescope ZINCALUME® steel and come in ZINCALUME® and the full range of COLORBOND® colours. Tanks range from 26,000 litres up to 260,000 litres. We also manufacture tanks larger than 260,000 litres on request. All tanks have a reinforced food grade 5-layer polyethylene liner, making them ideal for rural applications.

All our tanks and their major components, including the Kingspan Rhino Liner, are Australian made, fabricated in our Western Australian factory, which means we can control and ensure the quality of every aspect of the tank from manufacturing to installation.

Our quality management system aims to benchmark ourselves against the best in the world and we proudly display the well-recognised ‘Five-Ticks’ Standards Mark to give our customers the confidence that we continually strive to provide cost effective, quality products and services that meet customer’s individual needs and expectations.

Display AddressYatala, QLD

Unit 2/59 Link Dr

1300 826 548
Display AddressEpping, VIC

55 Ricky Way

1300 826 548
Display AddressPerth Airport, WA

54 Collopy Rd

1300 826 548
Office AddressSmithfield, NSW

3 Herbert Place

1300 826 548
