Kingspan rural tanks

Kingspan Rhino rural tanks are built tough in Bluescope ZINCALUME® steel and come in ZINCALUME® and the full range of COLORBOND® colours. Tanks range from 26,000 litres up to 260,000 litres. We also manufacture tanks larger than 260,000 litres on request. All tanks have a reinforced food grade 5-layer polyethylene liner, making them ideal for rural applications.

All our tanks and their major components, including the Kingspan Rhino Liner, are Australian made, fabricated in our Western Australian factory, which means we can control and ensure the quality of every aspect of the tank from manufacturing to installation.

Our quality management system aims to benchmark ourselves against the best in the world and we proudly display the well-recognised ‘Five-Ticks’ Standards Mark to give our customers the confidence that we continually strive to provide cost effective, quality products and services that meet customer’s individual needs and expectations.