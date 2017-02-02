Kingspan Rhino commercial tanks

Kingspan Rhino corrugated commercial tanks are built tough in Bluescope ZINCALUME® steel and come in ZINCALUME® and the full range of COLORBOND® colours. Tanks range from 26,000 litres up to 2.3 million litres. All tanks have a reinforced food grade 5-layer polyethylene liner, making them ideal for commercial and industrial applications.

All our corrugated tanks and their major components, including the Kingspan Rhino liner, are fabricated in our own Western Australian factory, which means we can control and ensure the quality of every aspect of the tank from manufacturing to installation. Kingspan Rhino liner, our reinforced Food Grade Metallocene coated Liners, are UV treated for applications without a roof and can be used for a range of liquids including high or low pH and recycled water.

Our quality management system aims to benchmark ourselves against the best in the world and we proudly display the well-recognised ‘Five-Ticks’ Standards Mark to give our customers the confidence that we continually strive to provide cost effective, quality products and services that meet customer’s individual needs and expectations.