Kingspan Kooltherm Rigid Board Insulation
Last Updated on 12 Mar 2025
The Kingspan Kooltherm range is an extensive range of rigid thermoset phenolic insulation for roofs, walls and floors. It is the thinnest commonly used insulation board for any specific R-value. This means that you can benefit from reduced heating or cooling demand or use thinner boards to gain more space in your building.
Overview
The Kingspan Kooltherm range is an extensive range of rigid thermoset phenolic insulation for roofs, walls and floors. It is the thinnest commonly used insulation board for any specific R-value. This means that you can benefit from reduced heating or cooling demand or use thinner boards to gain more space in your building.
Kingspan Kooltherm exhibits fire performance characteristics. It is made up of thermoset material which hardens and chars in fire situations, giving off very little smoke; unlike thermoplastics, such as polystyrene which melt, soften, and give off thick black smoke.
*Not Kingspan Kooltherm K3 Floorboard and Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board
- Made in Australia
- CodeMark-certified*
- Rigid thermoset phenolic insulation
- Resistant to the passage of water vapour thanks to its closed cell structure
- Provides a continuous insulation eliminating thermal bridging
- Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018
*Except Kooltherm K3 Floorboard and Kooltherm K10 Plus Soffit Board
The Kingspan Kooltherm range includes:
- Kooltherm K3 Floorboard
- Kooltherm K8 Cavity Board
- Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board
- Kooltherm K10 G2W White Soffit Board
- Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board
- Kooltherm K12 Framing Board
- Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard
Downloads
Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board
3.01 MB
Kooltherm K10 G2W White Soffit Board
2.51 MB
Kooltherm K10 Plus Soffit Board
1.44 MB
Kooltherm K12 Framing Board
2.63 MB
Kooltherm K12 Framing Board For Residential
2.23 MB
Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard
1.08 MB
Kooltherm K3 Floorboard
538.99 KB
Kooltherm K8 Cavity Board
599.61 KB
Contact
Head Office 25 Oherns Road1300 247 235
PO Box 23241300 247 235