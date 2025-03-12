Logo
Kingspan Kooltherm Rigid Board Insulation
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 Car Park Roof
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 Carpark
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 Roof Product Installation
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 Roof Product Install Carpark Roof
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Product Install
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Brick Block Product Install Close
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Product Installation
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Product Install Close
Kingspan Kooltherm K3 Application Under Slab
Kingspan Kooltherm Rigid Board Insulation Products
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K17 Product Install Close
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 G2W Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 Plus Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 Build Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 Plus New Build Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K10 White Sitework Shadow Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Brick Veneer Prouct Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Timber Framed Wall Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Steel Framed Wall Product
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Concrete Wall Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K12 Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K17 Concrete Wall Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K17 Masonry Block Wall Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K17 Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K3 Groundfloor Slab Product
Kingspan Kooltherm K3 Residential Concrete Slab Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K3 Residential Concrete Slab Wedge
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Brick Block Corner
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Brick Block Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm K8 Double Brick Block Product Render
Kingspan Kooltherm Rigid Board Insulation

Last Updated on 12 Mar 2025

The Kingspan Kooltherm range is an extensive range of rigid thermoset phenolic insulation for roofs, walls and floors. It is the thinnest commonly used insulation board for any specific R-value. This means that you can benefit from reduced heating or cooling demand or use thinner boards to gain more space in your building.

Overview
Description

The Kingspan Kooltherm range is an extensive range of rigid thermoset phenolic insulation for roofs, walls and floors. It is the thinnest commonly used insulation board for any specific R-value. This means that you can benefit from reduced heating or cooling demand or use thinner boards to gain more space in your building.

Kingspan Kooltherm exhibits fire performance characteristics. It is made up of thermoset material which hardens and chars in fire situations, giving off very little smoke; unlike thermoplastics, such as polystyrene which melt, soften, and give off thick black smoke.

*Not Kingspan Kooltherm K3 Floorboard and Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board

  • Made in Australia
  • CodeMark-certified*
  • Rigid thermoset phenolic insulation
  • Resistant to the passage of water vapour thanks to its closed cell structure
  • Provides a continuous insulation eliminating thermal bridging
  • Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018

*Except Kooltherm K3 Floorboard and Kooltherm K10 Plus Soffit Board

The Kingspan Kooltherm range includes:

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K10 G2 Soffit Board

3.01 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K10 G2W White Soffit Board

2.51 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K10 Plus Soffit Board

1.44 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K12 Framing Board

2.63 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K12 Framing Board For Residential

2.23 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K17 Insulated Plasterboard

1.08 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K3 Floorboard

538.99 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Kooltherm K8 Cavity Board

599.61 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
