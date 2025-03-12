Kingspan Kooltherm Rigid Board Insulation

The Kingspan Kooltherm range is an extensive range of rigid thermoset phenolic insulation for roofs, walls and floors. It is the thinnest commonly used insulation board for any specific R-value. This means that you can benefit from reduced heating or cooling demand or use thinner boards to gain more space in your building.

Kingspan Kooltherm exhibits fire performance characteristics. It is made up of thermoset material which hardens and chars in fire situations, giving off very little smoke; unlike thermoplastics, such as polystyrene which melt, soften, and give off thick black smoke.

*Not Kingspan Kooltherm K3 Floorboard and Kooltherm K10 PLUS Soffit Board

Made in Australia

CodeMark-certified*

Rigid thermoset phenolic insulation

Resistant to the passage of water vapour thanks to its closed cell structure

Provides a continuous insulation eliminating thermal bridging

Compliant with AS/NZS 4859.1:2018

*Except Kooltherm K3 Floorboard and Kooltherm K10 Plus Soffit Board

The Kingspan Kooltherm range includes: