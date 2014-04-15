Kingspan KoolDuct
Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014
The Kingspan KoolDuct System of pre-insulated ductwork is an air-distribution ductwork system. It can reduce air leakage by up to 80%*, translating into energy savings, reduced heating and cooling loads, smaller plant sizes, and capital cost savings. The Kingspan KoolDuct System is also lightweight – up to 75% less than sheet metal ductwork – requiring far less support hangers and install labour.
Overview
Pre-insulated Ductwork
* Figure based on research conducted in the US by independent consultants MDA Engineering Inc. 2010.
- Available up to R2.0
- Lightweight yet durable
- Saves on installation time
- NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
- Air flows over sealed aluminium surfaces, minimising any risk of loose fibres entering the air handling system
- Fibre-free insulation core, non-deleterious, odourless and non-tainting
