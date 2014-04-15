Pre-insulated Ductwork

The Kingspan KoolDuct System of pre-insulated ductwork is an air-distribution ductwork system. It can reduce air leakage by up to 80%*, translating into energy savings, reduced heating and cooling loads, smaller plant sizes, and capital cost savings. The Kingspan KoolDuct System is also lightweight – up to 75% less than sheet metal ductwork – requiring far less support hangers and install labour.

* Figure based on research conducted in the US by independent consultants MDA Engineering Inc. 2010.