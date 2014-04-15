Logo
Kingspan Koolduct Install
Kingspan KoolDuct

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014

The Kingspan KoolDuct System of pre-insulated ductwork is an air-distribution ductwork system. It can reduce air leakage by up to 80%*, translating into energy savings, reduced heating and cooling loads, smaller plant sizes, and capital cost savings. The Kingspan KoolDuct System is also lightweight – up to 75% less than sheet metal ductwork – requiring far less support hangers and install labour.

Overview
Description

Pre-insulated Ductwork

* Figure based on research conducted in the US by independent consultants MDA Engineering Inc. 2010.

  • Available up to R2.0
  • Lightweight yet durable
  • Saves on installation time
  • NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Air flows over sealed aluminium surfaces, minimising any risk of loose fibres entering the air handling system
  • Fibre-free insulation core, non-deleterious, odourless and non-tainting

* Figure based on research conducted in the US by independent consultants MDA Engineering Inc. 2010.

  • Available up to R2.0
  • Lightweight yet durable
  • Saves on installation time
  • NCC and AS/NZS 4859.1:2018 compliant
  • Air flows over sealed aluminium surfaces, minimising any risk of loose fibres entering the air handling system
  • Fibre-free insulation core, non-deleterious, odourless and non-tainting

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Koolduct Product Data Sheet

628.57 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomerton, VIC

Head Office 25 Oherns Road

1300 247 235
Display AddressMalaga, WA

PO Box 2324

1300 247 235
