Kingspan AIR-CELL Reflective Insulation

Kingspan AIR-CELL is a versatile range of fibre-free flexible reflective insulation for roofs, walls and floors. The reflective foil reflects up to 97% of radiant heat away from its surface. The small amount of heat absorbed is then further reduced by the conductional resistance of the polymer air cell structure, keeping you cool in summer and warm in winter. Kingspan AIR-CELL‘s resistance to all forms of heat flow translates into energy cost savings of up to 50% for the building occupier and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the environment.

And because Kingspan AIR-CELL is fibre-free, it is completely non-irritant, non-asthmatic, and non-allergenic, posing no health risks for the installer or home owner.

Made in Australia

Under-roof vapour barrier and insulation combined

Helps achieve a 7+ star energy rating house

Fibre-free, non-allergenic, and non-irritant

Quick and easy to install

CodeMark Certified*

*Except AIR-CELL Permifloor and AIR-CELL Insulshed

The AIR-CELL range includes: