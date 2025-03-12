Kingspan AIR-CELL Reflective Insulation
Last Updated on 12 Mar 2025
Overview
Kingspan AIR-CELL is a versatile range of fibre-free flexible reflective insulation for roofs, walls and floors. The reflective foil reflects up to 97% of radiant heat away from its surface. The small amount of heat absorbed is then further reduced by the conductional resistance of the polymer air cell structure, keeping you cool in summer and warm in winter. Kingspan AIR-CELL‘s resistance to all forms of heat flow translates into energy cost savings of up to 50% for the building occupier and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the environment.
And because Kingspan AIR-CELL is fibre-free, it is completely non-irritant, non-asthmatic, and non-allergenic, posing no health risks for the installer or home owner.
- Made in Australia
- Under-roof vapour barrier and insulation combined
- Helps achieve a 7+ star energy rating house
- Fibre-free, non-allergenic, and non-irritant
- Quick and easy to install
- CodeMark Certified*
*Except AIR-CELL Permifloor and AIR-CELL Insulshed
The AIR-CELL range includes:
- AIR-CELL Glareshield
- AIR-CELL Insulbreak
- AIR-CELL Insuliner
- AIR-CELL Insulshed
- AIR-CELL Insulwhite
- AIR-CELL Permicav XV
- AIR-CELL Permifloor
- AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70
Downloads
AIR-CELL Glairshield Brochure
393.66 KB
AIR-CELL Insulbreak
1.00 MB
AIR-CELL Insuliner
809.5 KB
AIR-CELL Insulshed 50
539.67 KB
AIR-CELL Insulwhite
622.82 KB
AIR-CELL Permicav XV
985 KB
AIR-CELL Permifloor
865 KB
AIR-CELL Permishield XV 70
861.87 KB
