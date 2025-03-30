Each of the five profiles in Fielders KingFlor® steel decking range have been developed to provide the most optimal flooring solution in the wide range of building construction types found in Australia.

KingFlor® steel decking provides the designer the ability to tailor a flooring solution whilst accessing the inherent benefits of steel decking over labour and material intensive ply timber and lost formwork alternatives. KingFlor® is manufactured from DECKFORM® steel by BlueScope Steel.

SlimDek 210™

As an integral part of the KingFlor® range, SlimDek 210™ promises lower floor depths with the same strength and durability of all KingFlor® designs. With depths as low as 300mm this product is perfect for apartments, especially with the added benefit of concrete savings up to 60%. In fact the benefits of this unique profile are extensive, with large unpropped spans and slim floor construction you can expect to reduce propping congestion. Furthermore, SlimDek 210™ will reduce frame and foundation loads, allow easy access to the underside of the slab and ensure less overall dead load flooring.

Advantages of SlimDek 210™:

Unique profile: Concrete savings of up to 60% when compared to alternative formwork products

Large unpropped spans: Less propping congestion and easy access to the underside of the slab

Use of patented ReLok ™ system to maximise composite action

Creates fire and acoustic floor system solutions



KF40®

Fielders KingFlor® KF40® SquashCut™ is a revolutionary steel formwork product highly suitable for all types of concrete slab construction. It combines the traditional flat plan profile performance with the exceptional economy of a trapezoidal deck.

KF40® comes in a 3-pan cover width with unique SquashCut™ ends that mean end caps are no longer required, plus the system provides a rigid and secure platform during construction – the superior alternative to ply.

There are many benefits for selecting the KF40® option as it is ideal for concrete framed structures, off-set lap allowing shear studs to be placed in optimal positions and its re-entrant features provide superior shear bond performance in composite slabs.

Advantages of KF40®:

SquashCut ™ ends: No end caps needed. Also provides rigid and secure platform during construction

Unique profile: Concrete savings up to 40kg/m (16mm off slab depth)

Lower 40mm height: Suitable for post-tensioning ducts

Wide 487mm or 742mm cover: Economical deck

Strong re-entrant features: KF40® has been specifically designed to provide a strong and reliable shear bond performance giving strong composite slabs



KF70®

This Fielders steel formwork product meets the increased market demand for lightweight large span profiles. In fact, is has been accepted as the most cost efficient composite steel formwork system of choice around the world due to its longer span and deeper profile, in comparison to other existing formwork options. The KF70® profile displaces 26mm of concrete from the total slab depth to achieve a lightweight slab providing a significant saving in concrete, supporting framework and foundation load costs. In addition, the KF70® has SquashCut™ ends and is available in pre-cut lengths with a 600mm wide cover, making this product easy and considerably faster to install.

Advantages of KF70®:

Significant saving in concrete costs, supporting framework and foundation loads

SquashCut ™ ends: No end caps needed. Also provides rigid and secure platform during construction

Large unpropped spans: Less propping congestion and easy access to the underside of the slab

Supplied pre-cut to length, with 600mm wide cover, means quick installation times

Dovetail rib provides a simple hanger solution: Economic and easy suspension of services from an insert in the dovetail rib

Strong re-entrant features: KF70 ® has been specifically designed to provide a strong and reliable shear bond performance giving strong composite slabs

RF55®

The Fielders KingFlor® RF55® excels in structural performance due to the patented ReLok® corner embossments that create a mechanical interlock with concrete slabs. It is a traditional re-entrant profile that provides unmatched performance in suspended concrete slabs. It also possess dovetail lapping ribs which resist lateral deflection to enhance the profile’s spanning capacity and strength in positive bending and end shear.

Advantages of RF55®:

RF55 ® comes complete with a range of accessories allowing for easy suspension of ceilings and services

KF57®

Fielders KingFlor® KF57® offers builders a steel formwork for composite concrete slabs that is light weight and easy to use, making this the perfect solution for concrete and steel framed construction. This excellent ‘steel decking’ product was designed to combine effectively and harmoniously with a concrete slab and once laid becomes a permanent part of the slab, therefore eliminating formwork stripping.

The major benefits of the KF57® product are its unique profile with wide pans that allow clear access for in-floor services, minimal propping and easy access to the underside of the slab. Designed to be able to achieve high fire ratings it is ideal for many applications, retail projects in particular, as the closed rib profile is completely imbedded in the slab offering a major reduction in fire reinforcement.

Advantages of KF57®:

Permanent composite formwork system: Once laid, KF57 ® becomes a permanent part of the slab, eliminating the need for formwork stripping

becomes a permanent part of the slab, eliminating the need for formwork stripping Unique profile: Wide pans allow for clear access for in-floor services

Minimal propping: Less propping congestion and easy access to the underside of the slab

Supplied pre-cut to length, with 300mm wide cover: Quick to install

Reinforcing mesh can be laid directly on to the ribs: In many applications there is no need for mesh support stools

Closed rib profile, fully embedded in concrete slab: Major reduction in fire reinforcement



PT Plus™ Design Solutions

Post-tensioned, concrete-framed construction utilising metal formwork for the floor slab has proven to be one of the most popular and cost-effective construction methods for buildings in Australia. Utilising post-tensioning, composite metal decking floor with band beam supports, structural engineers are able to design longer spanning floors and optimise the spacing of the columns. Further cost savings are obtained from the metal decking acting as formwork requiring less temporary propping and labour costs, as well as increased speed of construction for the floors due to the metal deck being a permanent fixture.

Fielders are able to assist structural design engineers in incorporating a PT-PLUS solution to their project, utlising the KingFlor® profile as the main tensile reinforcement in the direction of the sheeting leading to more efficient and economical slab designs. The development of PT-Plus creates a completely new set of rules to assist with the design of one-way, post-tensioned composite slabs that incorporating Fielders’ KingFlor® composite steel formwork profiles and bonded pre-stressing strands as tensile reinforcement in the slab bottom face. The inclusion of the steel decking as bottom tensile reinforcement can provide significant savings without the need for additional prestress or additional conventional bottom bar reinforcement.

SlimFlor®

Fielders SlimFlor® utilises Fielders SlimDek 210™ flooring profile in conjunction with Asymmetric Steel Beam Sections (ASB) to provide a floor system with a reduced construction zone. It does this by combining the floor slab and supporting structure in the same plane, providing a lightweight, versatile, long spanning floor system.

Advantages of SlimFlor®: