Kara Collection: Old meets new, designer tapware
Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025
Available in a variety of colours, the Kara Range of tapware combines separate hot and cold water tapware design of old with a stylish, contemporary look that is right on trend. The result is a unique blend that is sure to add a designer touch to any space.
Overview
Available in a variety of colours, the Kara Range of tapware combines separate hot and cold water tapware design of old with a stylish, contemporary look that is right on trend.
The result is a unique blend that is sure to add a designer touch to any space.
The Kara Range carries a water saving feature to minimise wastage. It also has the ‘Quarter turn’ function, setting it apart from the rest.
Colours:
- Matte Black
- Gun Metal Grey
- Brushed Nickel
- Chrome
- Brushed Gold
All Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards [WELS] can be found in accordance with the standards put in place by www.waterrating.gov.au