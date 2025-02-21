Logo
Nero Tapware Kara Matt Black
Nero Tapware Kara Shower System-2
Nero Tapware Kara Tab Black-3
Nero Tapware Kara Shower System-1
Nero Tapware Kara Tab-2
Nero Tapware Kara Shower Head Black
Nero Tapware Kara Tab Black-2
Nero Tapware Kara Bathroom
Nero Tapware Kara Bathroom Black
Nero Tapware Kara Shower Head
Nero Tapware Kara Tab-1
Nero Tapware Kara Tab Close Up
Nero Tapware Kara Tab Black-1
Kara Collection: Old meets new, designer tapware

Last Updated on 21 Feb 2025

Available in a variety of colours, the Kara Range of tapware combines separate hot and cold water tapware design of old with a stylish, contemporary look that is right on trend. The result is a unique blend that is sure to add a designer touch to any space.

Description

Available in a variety of colours, the Kara Range of tapware combines separate hot and cold water tapware design of old with a stylish, contemporary look that is right on trend.

The result is a unique blend that is sure to add a designer touch to any space.

The Kara Range carries a water saving feature to minimise wastage. It also has the ‘Quarter turn’ function, setting it apart from the rest.

Colours:

  • Matte Black
  • Gun Metal Grey
  • Brushed Nickel
  • Chrome
  • Brushed Gold

All Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards [WELS] can be found in accordance with the standards put in place by www.waterrating.gov.au

Nero Tapware 2024 Catalogue

35.94 MB

Download
Kara Collection

25.36 MB

Download
Display AddressCarrum Down, VIC

Nero Melbourne 11‑13 Buontempo Road

0421 585 796
