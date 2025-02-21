Kara Collection: Old meets new, designer tapware

Available in a variety of colours, the Kara Range of tapware combines separate hot and cold water tapware design of old with a stylish, contemporary look that is right on trend.

The result is a unique blend that is sure to add a designer touch to any space.

The Kara Range carries a water saving feature to minimise wastage. It also has the ‘Quarter turn’ function, setting it apart from the rest.

Colours:

Matte Black

Gun Metal Grey

Brushed Nickel

Chrome

Brushed Gold

All Water Efficiency Labelling and Standards [WELS] can be found in accordance with the standards put in place by www.waterrating.gov.au