With over 40 years as a bestseller and 100 million square metres sold, our iQ Optima Homogeneous Vinyl flooring has made history. Today the story continues with a revamped collection.

Featuring a new design and an expanded palette of colours, the collection is inspired by the soft washes and shifting translucent, opaque quality of watercolour. iQ Optima has an updated directional effect with translucent chips, exclusive to Tarkett, which is now available in 3 patterns and 55 colours.

iQ Optima is renowned for its unique iQ dry-buffing surface restoration, a maintenance methodology that extends its lifespan and provides unbeatable durability.

Specially designed to be used in colour combination with our iQ Granit and iQ Eminent collections, iQ Optima is available in an Acoustic version for all 55 colours and can be paired with our iQ technical ranges which have non-slip, static conductive, and dissipative characteristics.

Produced in Sweden, the range is globally recognised for sustainable performance, made from responsible materials, and recyclable (off-cuts and post-use) with our ReStart® programme.