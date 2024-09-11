iQ Natural next generation is the world’s first floor with bio-attributed Homogeneous Vinyl that replaces traditional fossil oil with renewable biomass feedstock – produced using mass balance principles and certified by third-party auditors.

iQ Natural thus provides architects, designers and property owners with a flooring solution offering a greenhouse gas emission reduction of 60% *, when compared to average homogeneous vinyl floors. iQ Natural is amongst the lowest carbon footprint resilient flooring on the market.

*Based on A, C and D (recycling scenario) modules (lifecycle without maintenance) for our EPD n°S-P-01508, versus the generic EPD ERF20180176-CCI1-EN with an incineration scenario.