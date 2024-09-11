iQ Natural
Last Updated on 11 Sep 2024
iQ Natural next generation is the world’s first floor with bio-attributed Homogeneous Vinyl that replaces traditional fossil oil with renewable biomass feedstock. iQ Natural is amongst the lowest carbon footprint resilient flooring on the market.
Overview
iQ Natural next generation is the world’s first floor with bio-attributed Homogeneous Vinyl that replaces traditional fossil oil with renewable biomass feedstock – produced using mass balance principles and certified by third-party auditors.
iQ Natural thus provides architects, designers and property owners with a flooring solution offering a greenhouse gas emission reduction of 60% *, when compared to average homogeneous vinyl floors. iQ Natural is amongst the lowest carbon footprint resilient flooring on the market.
*Based on A, C and D (recycling scenario) modules (lifecycle without maintenance) for our EPD n°S-P-01508, versus the generic EPD ERF20180176-CCI1-EN with an incineration scenario.