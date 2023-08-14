iQ Granit & Eminent

iQ Granit and iQ Eminent collections contribute to a new way of creating spaces that care for human needs.

iQ Granit showcases a new design. While preserving the unique iQ Granit character, it now features a contemporary and modern touch, with a craftsmanship design and soft warm living texture. Classical have been lightened to provide a fresh and modern harmony that sit perfectly with iQ Eminent.

With its beautiful honed and polished natural stone design, iQ Eminent provides a new tonal palette with a sophisticated and rich touch. Both muted and bold, this collection supports biophilic design and allows for spaces to be created with well-being in mind.”