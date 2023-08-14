Logo
Tarkett Australia
Tarkett iGrant & Eminent Homogeneous Floors Walls
Tarkett iQ Granit Eminent Bathroom
Tarkett iQGranit & Eminent Vinyl
Tarkett iQGrant & Eminent Colored
Tarkett iQGrant & Eminent Homogeneous Floors Walls
Tarkett iQGrant & Eminent Homogeneous Floors Walls Vinyl
Tarkett iQGrant & Eminent Homogeneous Hospital Room
iQ Granit & Eminent

Last Updated on 14 Aug 2023

iQ Granit and iQ Eminent collections contribute to a new way of creating spaces that care for human needs. iQ Granit and iQ Eminent collections contribute to a new way of creating spaces that care for human needs. iQ Granit showcases a new design.

Overview
Description

iQ Granit and iQ Eminent collections contribute to a new way of creating spaces that care for human needs.

iQ Granit showcases a new design. While preserving the unique iQ Granit character, it now features a contemporary and modern touch, with a craftsmanship design and soft warm living texture. Classical have been lightened to provide a fresh and modern harmony that sit perfectly with iQ Eminent.

With its beautiful honed and polished natural stone design, iQ Eminent provides a new tonal palette with a sophisticated and rich touch. Both muted and bold, this collection supports biophilic design and allows for spaces to be created with well-being in mind.”

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Tarkett iQGranit iQEminent INT Brochure

1.74 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBaulkham Hills, NSW

Tarkett Suite 1, Level 3, 3 Columbia Court

02 8853 1200
