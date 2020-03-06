Logo
Alspec Invisi-Gard Residential Decking Area Windows Screening
Alspec Invisi-Gard Residential Interior Bedroom Windows Blinds Screening
Alspec Invisi-Gard Residential Interior Bedroom Window Screening
Alspec Invisi-Gard Residential Kitchen Long Sliding Door Screening
Alspec Invisi-Gard Residential Lounge Sliding Doors Screening
||

Invisi-Gard: Window Screens

Last Updated on 06 Mar 2020

Window Security Screens are becoming more of a requirement for the security conscious homeowner. New homes and renovations of today often incorporate large windows and features in the overall design of the home. To cover these windows in conventional security grilles would seriously detract from the visual appeal of the home and because of this, security is often not an option.

Overview
Description

Window Security Screens are becoming more of a requirement for the security conscious homeowner.

New homes and renovations of today often incorporate large windows and features in the overall design of the home. To cover these windows in conventional security grilles would seriously detract from the visual appeal of the home and because of this, security is often not an option.

Fixed Window Screens:

Invisi-Gard Fixed Window Security Screens combine the proven strength and security of 316 Marine Grade Stainless Steel Mesh with extruded aluminium perimiter framing to create a security window screen that looks great whilst providing excellent security.

Screening Louvres:

Louvre Windows are fast becoming a popular choice for Australian home owners as they allow you to control the amount of light and airflow into your home. And lets be honest — they look amazing and add a moders, contemporary design to your home.

For those home owners looking for maximum space of mind and security for their home, adding Invisi-Gard security screens to your louvre window is the perfect choice.

Invisi-Gard security screens provide protection agains insects and unwanted intruders, without compromising on the look and value of your home

Hinged Window/Emergency Escape Screens:

Invisi-Scape provides dual purpose for the home or business owner.

  • Top or side hung, this outward opening security screen allows you to clean window with ease.
  • The quick release mechanism allows you to exit in the event of fire or emergency.

Note: Invisi-Scape does not comply with Fall Prevention.

Contact
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra Branch 1/28 Sheppard St

02 5134 3300
Display AddressLambton, NSW

Newcastle Branch 95 Griffiths Road

02 4952 9111
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brendale Branch 24 Doherty St,

07 3205 9911
Display AddressEdmonton, QLD

Cairns Branch 34-38 Hargreaves St

07 4037 6666
Display AddressMount Louisa, QLD

21 Carroll Street 21 Carroll Street

07 4447 1300
Display AddressSvensson Heights, QLD

Bundaberg Branch 17 Production Street,

07 4111 2000
Display AddressBeverley, SA

Adelaide Branch 1 Pope Court

08 8150 6960
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Branch 26-40 Pound Road West

03 8787 6333
Display AddressMalaga, WA

Perth Branch 30 Holder Way

08 9209 9100
Office AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Sydney Branch 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
