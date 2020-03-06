Invisi-Gard: Window Screens

Window Security Screens are becoming more of a requirement for the security conscious homeowner.

New homes and renovations of today often incorporate large windows and features in the overall design of the home. To cover these windows in conventional security grilles would seriously detract from the visual appeal of the home and because of this, security is often not an option.

Fixed Window Screens:

Invisi-Gard Fixed Window Security Screens combine the proven strength and security of 316 Marine Grade Stainless Steel Mesh with extruded aluminium perimiter framing to create a security window screen that looks great whilst providing excellent security.

Screening Louvres:

Louvre Windows are fast becoming a popular choice for Australian home owners as they allow you to control the amount of light and airflow into your home. And lets be honest — they look amazing and add a moders, contemporary design to your home.

For those home owners looking for maximum space of mind and security for their home, adding Invisi-Gard security screens to your louvre window is the perfect choice.

Invisi-Gard security screens provide protection agains insects and unwanted intruders, without compromising on the look and value of your home

Hinged Window/Emergency Escape Screens:

Invisi-Scape provides dual purpose for the home or business owner.

Top or side hung, this outward opening security screen allows you to clean window with ease.

The quick release mechanism allows you to exit in the event of fire or emergency.

Note: Invisi-Scape does not comply with Fall Prevention.