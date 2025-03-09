Invisi-Gard: 316 stainless steel security screens

Invisi-Gard is the premium security screen solution by Alspec — an Australian-owned, market leader for over 45 years in the design of innovative aluminium systems to architectural, residential, industrial and home improvement markets.

At the heart of every Invisi-Gard security screen and security door is our high tensile 316 marine grade stainless steel mesh which sets the world standard in terms of its quality, precision and longevity. Invisi-Gard security doors and screens are without question the best investment for your family's safety.

They are also the best investment for the look and value of your home and business.