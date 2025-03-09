Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Invisi-Gard
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Patio Enclosure
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Window Security Screen
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Door
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Close Up
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Patio Enclosure
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Window Security Screen
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Door
Invisi-Gard 316 Stainless Steel Security Screens Close Up
||

Invisi-Gard: 316 stainless steel security screens

Last Updated on 09 Mar 2025

Invisi-Gard is the premium security screen solution by Alspec — an Australian-owned, market leader for over 45 years in the design of innovative aluminium systems to architectural, residential, industrial and home improvement markets. At the heart of every Invisi-Gard security screen and security door is our high tensile 316 marine grade stainless steel mesh .

  • Product check316 Marine Grade Stainless Steel Mesh
  • Product checkEGP Retention System
  • Product checkFall Prevention
Overview
Description

Invisi-Gard is the premium security screen solution by Alspec — an Australian-owned, market leader for over 45 years in the design of innovative aluminium systems to architectural, residential, industrial and home improvement markets.

At the heart of every Invisi-Gard security screen and security door is our high tensile 316 marine grade stainless steel mesh which sets the world standard in terms of its quality, precision and longevity. Invisi-Gard security doors and screens are without question the best investment for your family's safety.

They are also the best investment for the look and value of your home and business.

Contact
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

New South Wales Office 3 Alspec Place

02 9834 9500
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap