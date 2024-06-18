Introducing the Here Before Collection, created in collaboration with Dreamtime Flooring

Inspired by First Nations cultural stories and hand crafted-pottery. For generations Indigenous Australians have shared their culture through their stories and artwork. Aunty Sam Walker-Wilson a respected elder living on Gurnai Country is a proud Yorta Yorta woman who has been telling her stories through her hand crafted and painted pottery journey for over two decades. Clay has been used by traditional custodians of Australia for its ceremonial use in painting, on bark, wood and rock faces, and body painting. Follow us on a cultural journey as Aunty Sam shares the stories of her ancestors here before.

Here Before is a collaboration with Dreamtime Flooring and Godfrey Hirst, representing stories told through artist Aunty Sam from BNYM Indigenous designs, the rich textures and detailing in Aunty Sams creations can be felt in this carpet range connecting us to country while creating culturally safe places.

For every square metre sold of the Here Before collection, Dreamtime Flooring and Godfrey Hirst will donate $1 each to a charitable Indigenous organisation annually during NAIDOC week. Together, assessing where the need lies most within our communities. Together, Dreamtime Flooring and GH Commercial have already made contributions to local First Nations communities, through donating to On-Country Pathways, and Indigenous owned and operated not for profit organisation. On-Country Pathways are committed to closing the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous employment rates, traineeships, job placement support, cadetships and a driver-mentor program for First Nations people aged 15-24. Our dream is to make lasting generational change for our Indigenous families and communities.