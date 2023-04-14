Introducing DuraDRAIN, Everhard's new heavy duty drainage system!
Last Updated on 14 Apr 2023
DuraDRAIN is a heavy duty commercial and residential drainage solution, suitable for carparks, driveways and commercial areas. With Class B and Class D grates in the range, and two size channels to choose from, there is a drainage solution for any project. DuraDRAIN Channel and End Caps are produced using 100% recycled polymer and are manufactured in Australia by Everhard.
Overview
Product Applications:
- Carparks
- Diveways
- High rainfall and water flow areas
- Residential car parks
- Outdoor commercial spaces
DuraDRAIN 150 or 200 Series Channel & Galvanised Steel Class B Grate:
- Channel is manufactured from 100% recycled polymer
- Polymer is UV stabilised to increase product life and durability
- Available in 150 or 200mm internal width.
- Lightweight – only requires 1 person to install.
- Pre-shaped outlets to allow quick and easy connection to stormwater pipes.
- Suitable for driveways, carparks with light traffic, and commercial areas.
- 5-year warranty on polymer products
- 1-year warranty on metal grates
Complies with the following industry standards:
- Slip Resistance: Wet Pendulum Class P2 (AS 4586)
- Designed for Access and Mobility (AS 1428.1:2021)
- Load Rating: Class B (AS 3996:2019)
- Bicycle Tyre Penetration Resistant (AS 3996:2019)
DuraDRAIN 150 or 200 Series Channel & Class D Ductile Iron Grate:
- Channel is manufactured from 100% recycled polymer.
- Class D grate allows it to be used in a variety of different applications including high-trafficable areas
- Pre-shaped outlets to allow quick and easy connection to stormwater pipes.
- Available in 150 or 200mm internal width.
- Polymer is UV stabilised to increase product life and durability
- Pre-shaped outlets to allow quick and easy connection to stormwater pipes.
- Suitable for driveways, carparks with light traffic, and commercial areas.
- 5-year warranty on polymer products
- 1-year warranty on metal grates
Complies with the following industry standards:
- Slip Resistance: Wet Pendulum Class P5 (AS 4586)
- Slip Resistance: Pedestrian Area Compliance (AS 3996:2019)
- Load Rating: Class D (AS 3996:2019)
- Bicycle Tyre Penetration Resistant (AS 3996:2019) 200 Series Grate only
- Designed for Access and Mobility (AS 1428.1:2021)
