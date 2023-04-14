DuraDRAIN is a heavy duty commercial and residential drainage solution, suitable for carparks, driveways and commercial areas. With Class B and Class D grates in the range, and two size channels to choose from, there is a drainage solution for any project. DuraDRAIN Channel and End Caps are produced using 100% recycled polymer and are manufactured in Australia by Everhard.

Product Applications:

Carparks

Diveways

High rainfall and water flow areas

Residential car parks

Outdoor commercial spaces

DuraDRAIN 150 or 200 Series Channel & Galvanised Steel Class B Grate:

Channel is manufactured from 100% recycled polymer

Polymer is UV stabilised to increase product life and durability

Available in 150 or 200mm internal width.

Lightweight – only requires 1 person to install.

Pre-shaped outlets to allow quick and easy connection to stormwater pipes.

Suitable for driveways, carparks with light traffic, and commercial areas.

5-year warranty on polymer products

1-year warranty on metal grates

Complies with the following industry standards:

Slip Resistance: Wet Pendulum Class P2 (AS 4586)

Designed for Access and Mobility (AS 1428.1:2021)

Load Rating: Class B (AS 3996:2019)

Bicycle Tyre Penetration Resistant (AS 3996:2019)

Slip Resistance: Wet Pendulum Class P2 (AS 4586)

Designed for Access and Mobility (AS 1428.1:2021)

Load Rating: Class B (AS 3996:2019)

Bicycle Tyre Penetration Resistant (AS 3996:2019)

DuraDRAIN 150 or 200 Series Channel & Class D Ductile Iron Grate:

Channel is manufactured from 100% recycled polymer.

Class D grate allows it to be used in a variety of different applications including high-trafficable areas

Pre-shaped outlets to allow quick and easy connection to stormwater pipes.

Available in 150 or 200mm internal width.

Polymer is UV stabilised to increase product life and durability

Pre-shaped outlets to allow quick and easy connection to stormwater pipes.

Suitable for driveways, carparks with light traffic, and commercial areas.

5-year warranty on polymer products

1-year warranty on metal grates

Complies with the following industry standards: