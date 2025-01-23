Introducing Colour Theory: The freedom is yours to create with 45 hues

Colour Theory brings a broad spectrum of 45 vibrant carpet tiles designed to transform any commercial space with a spectrum of captivating colours. Elevate your interior environment by harnessing the power of colour application, unlocking a world of connectivity and emotion within your workspace.

Our curated selection of hues spans from bright and beautiful tones to subtle warm, cool, and neutral shades, providing endless possibilities for injecting personality into your space. With the flexibility to mix and match colours, you have the freedom to create bespoke areas that resonate with your brand and style.

What sets Colour Theory apart is its innovative design – a striated gradient pattern that seamlessly implements a colour shift across each individual carpet tile. This unique approach allows for greater variation in colour across installation patterns, creating a visually stunning and one-of-a-kind effect on the floor.

Powered by our cutting-edge Designer Jet® technology, Colour Theory transcends the boundaries of traditional carpet design. This world-class technology utilizes precision engineering to inject dye directly into the carpet, resulting in an infinite array of colours and bespoke designs that were once unimaginable in carpeting. The result is a flexible, creative, and performance-driven carpet solution that meets the demands of modern commercial spaces.

Whether you're looking to make a bold statement with vibrant colours or create a harmonious and soothing atmosphere, Colour Theory is your key to unlocking a world of design possibilities. Elevate your space, inspire creativity, and make a lasting impression with the transformative power of colour. Experience the future of carpet design with Colour Theory and Designer Jet® technology.