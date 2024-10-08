Introducing Aquila Wood: Allowing the practical and beautiful to co-exist

Aquila Wood vinyl plank is a re imagined and enhanced version of our classic Aquila product. Designed to combine the functional advantages of vinyl plank flooring with a sophisticated aesthetic, it offers a premium solution for the commercial flooring sector.

Inspired by the natural beauty of the Australian landscape, Aquila Wood is available in a range of modern oak-inspired tones, including the rich and warm Blackbutt and Spotted Gum colorways, evoking the essence of Australia’s native flora.

Engineered for durability and ease of maintenance, the Aquila Wood vinyl plank features Micro Bevel edges, a water- and scratch-resistant surface, and a P3 slip rating, ensuring safety and performance in various settings. Additionally, its quiet underfoot design makes it an ideal choice for diverse commercial applications such as retail spaces, aged care facilities, workplace environments, and multi-residential projects.

Despite its refined timber-inspired appearance, Aquila Wood remains affordable and easy to install, with local stock availability that makes it a perfect choice for projects of any scale.