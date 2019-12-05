Logo
Norfolk Blinds Residential Bathroom Interior Solar Internal Blinds
Norfolk Blinds Residential Kitchen Interior Roller Blinds
Norfolk Blinds Residential Living Room Interior Solar Control Roller Blinds
Residential Living Room Interior Internal Roller Blinds

Internal roller blinds

Last Updated on 05 Dec 2019

Overview
Description

This range has the ability to furnish your windows appealingly, while providing you all the solutions to solar control and privacy, on a budget. Axis signature sets the benchmark for performance, function and aesthetics.

Features and benefits:

  • Smooth operation
  • Increased load capacity
  • Patent protected
  • High polish finish
  • Reduced light gaps
  • easy installation
  • faster assembly time
  • motorisation available

What and where used:

This range is tailored for residential, commercial, education and hospitality applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Axis Evolve

1.49 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Axis Hercules

1.88 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Axis Signature

932.96 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Axis Straight Drop Awning

1.19 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSomersby, NSW

Central Coast Office 10B Pinnacle Place

1300 732 903
Display AddressSydney Olympic Park, NSW

Sydney Office Level 6, 10 Herb Elliot Avenue

1300 732 903
Display AddressCamdale, TAS

Tasmania Office 37 Besser Crescent

1300 732 903
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Melbourne Office 426 / 189B South Centre Road

1300 732 903
