Internal roller blinds

This range has the ability to furnish your windows appealingly, while providing you all the solutions to solar control and privacy, on a budget. Axis signature sets the benchmark for performance, function and aesthetics.

Features and benefits:

Smooth operation

Increased load capacity

Patent protected

High polish finish

Reduced light gaps

easy installation

faster assembly time

motorisation available



What and where used:

This range is tailored for residential, commercial, education and hospitality applications.