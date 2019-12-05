Internal roller blinds
This range has the ability to furnish your windows appealingly, while providing you all the solutions to solar control and privacy, on a budget. Axis signature sets the benchmark for performance, function and aesthetics. This range is tailored for residential, commercial, education and hospitality applications.
Overview
Features and benefits:
- Smooth operation
- Increased load capacity
- Patent protected
- High polish finish
- Reduced light gaps
- easy installation
- faster assembly time
- motorisation available
What and where used:
This range is tailored for residential, commercial, education and hospitality applications.
