Interior roller blinds

Last Updated on 11 Jan 2024

Shade Factor's premium range of interior roller blinds are suitable for commercial and residential applications. Specializing in motorized blinds, automation and large-scale projects, Shade factor's highly skilled team with technical experience are also able to assist with blinds for asymmetrical windows.

Shade Factor's range of interior roller blinds are available in a selection of colours, textures, transparency levels and blockout options to suit your requirements.

