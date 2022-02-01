Intergrain's Timber Finishes
Last Updated on 01 Feb 2022
Intergrain’s timber finishes are Australia’s high performance woodcare products. Our range of premium stains, varnishes, clear finishes, oils, paints and polishes preserves, protects and enhances timber’s natural beauty.
Overview
Description
Intergrain’s timber finishes are Australia’s high performance woodcare products. Our range of premium stains, varnishes, clear finishes, oils, paints and polishes preserves, protects and enhances timber’s natural beauty.