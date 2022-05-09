Integrated Insert Rangehood, 120cm

With edge-to-edge extraction, this efficient, stylish rangehood is perfectly hidden away in your cabinetry.

With five fan speeds, select the perfect extraction rate for your cooking

With dimmable LED strip lighting

1910m³/hr maximum airflow

Dishwasher safe filters that are easy to remove and clean

Acheieve The Invisible

This high quality integrated rangehood seamlessly blends behind cabinetry in a variety of kitchen layouts. Beautiful in its simplicity, this product has brushed finished surfaces with no visible screws.

Edge To Edge Extraction

Filters effectively reach edge to edge, maximising the capture and extraction of steam, odours and grease.

Full Surface Lighting

LED lighting illuminates the entire cooktop surface so you can ensure you have the perfect sear or ideal reduction. With dimmable lights featuring fade in and fade out features.

Easy To Use

Enjoy fingertip control of LED-illuminated, soft-touch buttons. This model also comes with a remote control for convenience.

Quiet and Efficient

Powered by a brushless DC motor, the Integrated Rangehood operates more efficiently, more reliably and with less noise than units with AC motors.

Easy Cleaning

Multi-layered filters effectively trap grease particles during extraction. Designed for simple removal, they're easy-to-clean and dishwasher safe.

Simple Installation

Designed for simple installation in your kitchen cabinetry, with an adjustable mounting system.