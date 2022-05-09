Integrated insert rangehood
With edge-to-edge extraction, this efficient, stylish rangehood is perfectly hidden away in your cabinetry.
Overview
Integrated Insert Rangehood, 120cm
- With five fan speeds, select the perfect extraction rate for your cooking
- With dimmable LED strip lighting
- 1910m³/hr maximum airflow
- Dishwasher safe filters that are easy to remove and clean
Acheieve The Invisible
This high quality integrated rangehood seamlessly blends behind cabinetry in a variety of kitchen layouts. Beautiful in its simplicity, this product has brushed finished surfaces with no visible screws.
Edge To Edge Extraction
Filters effectively reach edge to edge, maximising the capture and extraction of steam, odours and grease.
Full Surface Lighting
LED lighting illuminates the entire cooktop surface so you can ensure you have the perfect sear or ideal reduction. With dimmable lights featuring fade in and fade out features.
Easy To Use
Enjoy fingertip control of LED-illuminated, soft-touch buttons. This model also comes with a remote control for convenience.
Quiet and Efficient
Powered by a brushless DC motor, the Integrated Rangehood operates more efficiently, more reliably and with less noise than units with AC motors.
Easy Cleaning
Multi-layered filters effectively trap grease particles during extraction. Designed for simple removal, they're easy-to-clean and dishwasher safe.
Simple Installation
Designed for simple installation in your kitchen cabinetry, with an adjustable mounting system.
