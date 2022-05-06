Integrated Double DishDrawer™ Dishwasher, Tall, Sanitise

Integrates seamlessly into kitchen cabinetry. Each drawer features a premium stainless steel interior and operates independently, for flexible washing.

Eight wash cycles from Heavy to Light, including Auto, 60min and Glassware

Fits plates up to 310mm, with flexible racking to accommodate other large cookware

Premium stainless steel interior, and soft-close drawers with knock to pause function

With Wi-Fi capability and a SmartHQ™ app for remote control and notifications

Seamless Integration

Install your DishDrawer™ Dishwasher into an existing kitchen space or integrate into kitchen cabinetry. The touch-sensitive control panel is located inside this Integrated model, leaving an uninterrupted exterior that blends seamlessly with surrounding cabinetry.

Ease Of Use

DishDrawer™ Dishwashers are beautiful to use with soft-close drawers. The tall top drawer fits your larger plates and dishes up to 310mm, while the bottom drawer is ideal for small washes. Flexible racking includes height-adjustable cup racks and wine glass supports.

True Half Load

Both drawers fit a true half load. Each drawer operates independently, so you can wash one load while stacking the other drawer, or wash simultaneously on separate cycles.

Flexible Wash Options

Eight wash programs including Auto, 60min and Glassware, while modifiers such as Sanitise, Dry+ and Quiet provide added wash flexibility. The Quiet wash modifier reduces the noise on some cycles while maintaining performance – perfect for late night washing.

Design Quality

Every detail has been carefully crafted using quality materials, from the easy-to-clean stainless steel interior to the spray arm sensor that detects jams for increased wash confidence.

Knock To Pause

For ease-of-use, these DishDrawer™ Dishwashers have a knock to pause function. A knock on the front panel will pause the dishwasher, which can be restarted by using the start button.

Efficient Performance

With 4 star energy rating and 5.5 star (WELS) water rating, this DishDrawer™ Dishwasher uses the energy it needs without compromising on wash performance.