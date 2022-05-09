Integrated CoolDrawer™

Multi-temperature Drawer

Use your CoolDrawer™ as a refrigerator, pantry or freezer with the push of a button. Customise with cabinetry or a stainless steel panel.

Variable Temperature Zone lets you change between five different food modes – fridge, freezer, pantry, chill and wine

Customise with your own kitchen cabinetry or purchase our stainless steel door panel accessory

Fridge

The ideal storage for most foods such as fruit, vegetables, dairy products and drinks. The compact upper storage tray is a perfect place for sensitive foods while the tall bin is ideal for large bottles and containers.

Pantry

Designed for foods that require a cool, dark place for storage, such as tropical fruits, tomatoes and cereals.

Freezer

Ideal for general frozen food storage with the added flexibility of three freezer functions - bottle chill, fast freeze and deep freeze. Freezer mode is set at -18°C for longer term storage of frozen items.

Wine

Wine Mode is ideal for long term storage of all wine at 12°C, or short term storage at 7°C for white wine and 15°C for red wine.

Chill

Chill Mode sets the compartment to a temperature ideal for highly perishable meats, poultry and seafood. Chill Mode sets the compartment at -0.5°C, just above the freezing temperature for meat.